Path right by edorreandresen
Photo 2960

Path right

If the path be beautiful, let us not ask where it leads.
-Anatole France
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
