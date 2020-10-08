Previous
Path to the Beach by edorreandresen
Photo 2961

Path to the Beach

There is not one path. There is not even the right path. There is only your path.

-Anonymous



8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
sheri
This is so pretty with the gradations of green and the dappled sunlight.
October 9th, 2020  
