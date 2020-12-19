Sign up
Photo 3033
company
I was returning to the house after talking some photos at the lake, and disturbed this youngster-but only for a moment! Hunger wins over fear of humans.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th December 2020 5:44pm
Yao RL
The bird who lost the red patch. .
December 20th, 2020
