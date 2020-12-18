Previous
Happy place by edorreandresen
Photo 3032

Happy place

It is a little known fact that much like birds, who can always find north, knitters can always find yarn.
-Stephanie Pearl-McPhee
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I will get totally lost, Don't know how to. A very wide range of colors.
December 19th, 2020  
What a great array of colours.
December 19th, 2020  
sheri
Perfectly pleasing display of color and texture.
December 19th, 2020  
