Cherish by edorreandresen
Photo 3115

Cherish

Whilst looking for something else (often the way) I found this old zentange and added some favorite words.
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Yao RL
This is a very stylish wonkiness.
March 12th, 2021  
