Photo 3131
if only
I could remember what they are looking at! One of the only shots I have of my 2 fav black cats both looking terrific! Wonder if it's food? Haha!
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 28th, 2021
