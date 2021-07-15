Sign up
Photo 3241
Square
A beautiful and colorful quit made by a very good friend. This yellow square is a favorite!
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
0
0
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
5326
photos
67
followers
74
following
887% complete
View this month »
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
Latest from all albums
2082
3238
2083
3239
2084
3240
2085
3241
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
12th July 2021 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
