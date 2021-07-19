Previous
To the beach by edorreandresen
Photo 3245

To the beach

We got a new beach sign, so I hopped off my bike to take a picture. A nice gent stopped his golf cart (regular transport in our little town) and asked if I was lost. Most kind!
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
sheri
I'm on my way!
July 20th, 2021  
