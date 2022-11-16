Sign up
Photo 3730
snowbuddy
I stopped to see Lake Michigan today and look who else I found!
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6304
photos
80
followers
79
following
1021% complete
3723
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
2571
3727
2572
3728
2573
3729
2574
3730
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
16th November 2022 3:12pm
photogq
so interesting to see the pretty coloured water with a snowman.
November 17th, 2022
