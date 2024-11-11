Sign up
Previous
Photo 4456
I miss Mich
I reached into the archives for a Lake Michigan picture. Can't wait to get back to beach walks!
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7756
photos
103
followers
98
following
1220% complete
4449
4450
4451
4452
4453
4454
4455
4456
3297
4453
3298
4454
3299
4455
3300
4456
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6i
Taken
30th May 2017 12:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
gull
,
lake michigan
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful picture.
November 12th, 2024
