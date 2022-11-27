Previous
Next
snow fence snake by edorreandresen
Photo 3741

snow fence snake

“This is the gift of the landscape photograph, that the heart finds a place to stand.”
— Emmet Gowin
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1024% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise