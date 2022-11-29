Previous
look up by edorreandresen
Photo 3743

look up

“The landscape is like being there with a powerful personality and I’m searching for just the right angles to make that portrait come across as meaningfully as possible.”
— Galen Rowell
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

eDorre

@edorreandresen
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
November 30th, 2022  
