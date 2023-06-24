Sign up
Photo 3950
Jutting
It’s what you sow that multiplies, not what you keep in the barn.
-Adrian Rogers
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
0
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
6743
photos
91
followers
88
following
1082% complete
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
24th June 2023 9:54am
Privacy
Public
Tags
barn
,
farm
,
june23words
,
thoreson
