Hug by edorreandresen
Photo 3951

Hug

“Trees are sanctuaries. Whoever knows how to speak to them, whoever knows how to listen to them, can learn the truth.”

― Herman Hesse

25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Chris Cook ace
Just like people, trees need a hug
June 26th, 2023  
