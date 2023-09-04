Previous
Visitor by edorreandresen
Visitor

Feelings are just visitors. Let them come and go.
— Mooji
4th September 2023

@edorreandresen
Chris Cook
Very cool shot.
September 5th, 2023  
Wylie
creative
September 5th, 2023  
