Bee bomber by edorreandresen
Bee bomber

Here I am trying to get the perfect shot of this blossom when the bee on a mission flew in. And I got him!
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely.
September 9th, 2023  
