Sunset by edorreandresen
Photo 4039

Sunset


“Sunsets are loved because they vanish.”
-Ray Bradbury
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Christine Sztukowski ace
Maybe that's true and then the day is gone
September 22nd, 2023  
