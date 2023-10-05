Previous
Gas station view by edorreandresen
Gas station view

A great reminder that photo ops are everywhere. I happened to look up as I was pumping my gas and loved the view.
eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Issi Bannerman ace
Yes, that's really nice. Most unusual!
October 6th, 2023  
