Previous
Joy 16 by edorreandresen
Photo 4125

Joy 16

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.
-Buddha
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1130% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Cool image!
December 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise