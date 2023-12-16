Sign up
Previous
Photo 4125
Joy 16
We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.
-Buddha
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7094
photos
92
followers
93
following
1130% complete
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
4125
2966
4122
2967
4123
2968
4124
2969
4125
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
17th December 2023 1:23am
Tags
icm
,
christmas_tree
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cool image!
December 17th, 2023
