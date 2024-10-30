Previous
Hello! by edorreandresen
Photo 3288

Hello!

The camera makes everyone a tourist in other people's reality, and eventually in one's own.
-Susan Sontag
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
900% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise