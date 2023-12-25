Previous
Kermie joy by edorreandresen
Photo 4134

Kermie joy

"Movin' right along, footloose and fancy-free. Getting there is half the fun, come share it with me."
- The Muppet Movie
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
So cute!
December 26th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Beautiful light among the greens
December 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a jolly Kermit
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise