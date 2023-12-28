Sign up
Photo 4137
Joy 28
Lucky me got a chipper cheery new lap quilt for Christmas! Cozy
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details
Tags
puzzle
,
quilt
Babs
ace
Lovely bold colours
December 29th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
December 29th, 2023
