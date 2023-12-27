Previous
Joy 27 by edorreandresen
Photo 4136

Joy 27

I was reading near the tree and looked over to see the book ornament I made this year. Fun!
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

April ace
That is so clever!
December 28th, 2023  
Wylie ace
What did you use? Some look like books of matches.
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise