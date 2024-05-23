Previous
Mayfly by edorreandresen
Mayfly

You see, but you do not observe.
-Arthur Conan Doyle
@edorreandresen
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful words and image.
May 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
You observed this one for sure.
May 24th, 2024  
