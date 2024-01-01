Sign up
Previous
Photo 4141
Ritual
A New Years day tradition. Whenever I visit the beach, I pick up a small stone and put it in this bowl. Today I visited a favorite beach and returned the stones of 2023 and picked up the first one of 2024.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
bowl
,
stones
,
lake_michigan
Mary Siegle
ace
What a lovely tradition! And a beautiful bowl.
January 2nd, 2024
