Ritual by edorreandresen
Photo 4141

Ritual

A New Years day tradition. Whenever I visit the beach, I pick up a small stone and put it in this bowl. Today I visited a favorite beach and returned the stones of 2023 and picked up the first one of 2024.
1st January 2024

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Mary Siegle
What a lovely tradition! And a beautiful bowl.
January 2nd, 2024  
