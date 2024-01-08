Sign up
Photo 4148
Photo 4148
Happy
Happy that it is done!
Happy about how it turned out!
Happy that I thrifted the yarn for this 80 inch scarf!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
2
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7140
photos
97
followers
96
following
1136% complete
4141
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
2989
4145
2990
4146
2991
4147
2992
4148
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
8th January 2024 11:32pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
scarf
,
rainbow yarn
Dawn
ace
Fab colours
January 9th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Another talent! Beautiful colors!
January 9th, 2024
