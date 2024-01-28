Previous
Sky puddle by edorreandresen
Photo 4168

Sky puddle

Watch the clouds. They will teach you about the world of form.
-Eckhart Tolle
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise