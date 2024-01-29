Sign up
Previous
Photo 4169
3 Crows
It is better to listen to a crow that lives in trees than to a learned man who lives only in ideas.
-Kate Horsley
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7182
photos
100
followers
95
following
1142% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
29th January 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
three
,
crows
,
empire beach
