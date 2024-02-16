Sign up
Photo 4187
Roots
Wonderful yoga hike today on the Empire Bluff trail. We did yoga at the top and were visited by 2 eagles who were vocalizing. Magical!
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Galaxy S23 Ultra
16th February 2024 2:20pm
Tags
black and white
roots
for2024
empire bluff trail
