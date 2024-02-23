Sign up
Previous
Photo 4194
Grey
Human nature is not black and white but black and grey.
-Graham Greene
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Tags
black and white
,
gray
,
rose
,
grey
,
for2024
