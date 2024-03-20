Previous
Yellow roses by edorreandresen
Yellow roses

“By being yourself, you put something wonderful in the world that was not there before.”
—Edwin Elliot
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
Babs ace
Beautiful close up
March 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
gorgeous frame filler
March 21st, 2024  
