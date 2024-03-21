Sign up
Photo 4221
Photo 4221
Green ferns
I fell in love with flora of all types, especially ferns. Loved the sparse structure and repetition of shape - almost fractal.
-Jack Dorsey
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7286
photos
102
followers
96
following
1156% complete
4214
4215
4216
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
3062
4218
3063
4219
3064
4220
3065
4221
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th June 2020 2:47pm
Privacy
Tags
green
,
ferns
,
rainbow2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2024
