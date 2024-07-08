Previous
Kermie 8 by edorreandresen
Photo 4330

Kermie 8

"It's a wonderful metaphor, catching a wave, for how you can look at other challenges in your life."
-Jeff Bridges
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
1186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Kermie looks to be in his element!
July 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise