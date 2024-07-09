Sign up
Photo 4331
Kermie 9
Kermie goofing around on our wonderful float! Perfect gray day!
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7506
photos
108
followers
97
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
9th July 2024 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kermit
,
kayak
,
south bar lake
,
kermie
Agnes
ace
So funny
July 10th, 2024
