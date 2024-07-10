Previous
Kermie 10 by edorreandresen
Kermie 10

Kermie helped me repair/reglue the driftwood wreath. Then he thought he would try out his new perch!
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Jessica Eby ace
That's a cool idea for a wreath!
July 11th, 2024  
