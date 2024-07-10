Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4332
Kermie 10
Kermie helped me repair/reglue the driftwood wreath. Then he thought he would try out his new perch!
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7508
photos
108
followers
97
following
1186% complete
View this month »
4325
4326
4327
4328
4329
4330
4331
4332
Latest from all albums
3173
4329
4330
3174
3175
4331
4332
3176
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
9th July 2024 4:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kermit
,
kermie
,
driftwood wreath
Jessica Eby
ace
That's a cool idea for a wreath!
July 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close