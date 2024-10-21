Sign up
Previous
Photo 4435
Layers
It's our challenges and obstacles that give us layers of depth and make us interesting.
-Ellen DeGeneres
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
0
0
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7714
photos
100
followers
96
following
1215% complete
View this month »
4428
4429
4430
4431
4432
4433
4434
4435
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6m2
Taken
18th October 2024 1:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colors
,
field
,
autumn
