Previous
Ice cream picnic by edorreandresen
Photo 3276

Ice cream picnic

A moment of serendipity! We were out for a color ride and it also happened to be the last day at Laker Shakes. A huge single-Yum!
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
897% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise