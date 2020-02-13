Previous
love always by edorreandresen
Photo 1567

love always

“The love we give away is the only love we keep.”
— Elbert Hubbard
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Taffy ace
Perfect sentiment and nicely captured from the POV you chose.
February 14th, 2020  
