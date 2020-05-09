Previous
Flit by edorreandresen
Photo 1653

Flit

”I’ve always loved butterflies, because they remind us that it’s never too late to transform ourselves.” – Drew Barrymore
9th May 2020 9th May 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
Elena Arquero
So well taken, I like the contrast colors of the butterfly with the buds. Very nice quote, too.
May 10th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is stunning!
May 10th, 2020  
