Photo 1697
beach
Yesterday's walk to Lake Michigan late in the day so tourists were few. I've missed the beach
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
eDorre Andresen
365 Two
SM-N975U
Taken
21st June 2020 7:24pm
Tags
lake michigan
