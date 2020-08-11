Previous
Fresh Peaches by edorreandresen
Fresh Peaches

This is the cutest little farm stand right on the edge of a field. It just popped up. I grabbed some peaches-yum!
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Jenn ace
Adorable
August 12th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
@missjenn Thanks for looking in!
August 12th, 2020  
