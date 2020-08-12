Previous
Fawn by edorreandresen
Photo 1748

Fawn

Why did the fawn cross the road? Twin and Mama are on the other side!
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
August 13th, 2020  
