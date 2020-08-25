Previous
the path by edorreandresen
the path

Our pictures are our footprints. It's the best way to tell people we were here.

-Joe McNally



25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Krista Marson ace
nice place to walk
August 25th, 2020  
