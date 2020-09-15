Sign up
Photo 1782
uh-oh
I stopped at the beach and saw this sweet dog. She dropped the tennis ball and it floated off. She just watched it til Mom caught up. Mom gave it a toss and she rocketed after it. All is well!
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
4720
photos
61
followers
74
following
365 Two
Canon EOS 80D
15th September 2020 2:59pm
