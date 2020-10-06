Previous
found still life by edorreandresen
Photo 1803

found still life

"Time stands still best in moments that look suspiciously like ordinary life."
-Brian Andreas
6th October 2020

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
