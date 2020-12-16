Previous
Seasonal sparkle by edorreandresen
Photo 1874

Seasonal sparkle

Don't let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. Shine like the star you are born to be.
-Karen Civil
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Babs
Lovely Christmas sparkles
December 17th, 2020  
