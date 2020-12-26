Previous
Next
pink ball by edorreandresen
Photo 1884

pink ball

Elsie loves a ball! And she's on the ball!
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
516% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
“On the ball” ha ha ha! And she looks very protective of that ball. Cute photo.
December 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise