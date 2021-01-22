Sign up
Photo 1911
stump
I'm not trying to stump anybody... it's the beauty of the language that I'm interested in.
-Buddy Holly
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
2
2
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
4978
photos
63
followers
78
following
523% complete
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1908
3064
3065
1909
1910
3066
1911
3067
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Two
Camera
SM-N975U
Taken
20th November 2020 3:26pm
Taffy
ace
This is fascinating to see the way the shape that we see happens because the rest of the tree trunk is buried under the sand.
January 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
Fabulous, like a sculpture emerging from the sand. fav.
January 23rd, 2021
