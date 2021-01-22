Previous
stump by edorreandresen
Photo 1911

stump

I'm not trying to stump anybody... it's the beauty of the language that I'm interested in.
-Buddy Holly
22nd January 2021

eDorre Andresen

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

Taffy ace
This is fascinating to see the way the shape that we see happens because the rest of the tree trunk is buried under the sand.
January 23rd, 2021  
Babs ace
Fabulous, like a sculpture emerging from the sand. fav.
January 23rd, 2021  
