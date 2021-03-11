Previous
Next
Crystal by edorreandresen
Photo 1959

Crystal

When I chipped a favorite Waterford tumbler, I was so sad. This new Dingle crystal tumbler is the bees knees!
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise