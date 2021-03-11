Sign up
Crystal
When I chipped a favorite Waterford tumbler, I was so sad. This new Dingle crystal tumbler is the bees knees!
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
eDorre Andresen
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
