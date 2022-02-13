Previous
Next
Heart in winter by edorreandresen
Photo 2298

Heart in winter

"Your work is to discover your world and then with all your heart give yourself to it."
-Buddha
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

eDorre Andresen

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise